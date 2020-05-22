The San Antonio River Authority is hosting its seventh annual Environmental Film Fest to help commemorate National Rivers Month in June. It will be streamed online June 3 -21.
The film fest is free to the public, but registration is required to access the films, according to a news release from the river authority.
The River Authority is partnering once again with the South Yuba River Citizens League Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival to feature national and international short films about topics such as nature, adventure, wildlife, and conservation. The festival will also feature special screenings of the documentary “Paddling Lessons,” a film about a 260-mile journey through the San Antonio River from its headwaters in San Antonio to its connection to the San Antonio Bay.
Registration to this year’s film fest is underway. Registered participants will receive a link via email every week starting June 3 through June 17 with access to this year’s film selections. Participants will have access to the films for five days after receiving the weekly email but may register anytime while the film fest is taking place. Participants will also receive information on ways to join the River Authority in protecting and preserving creeks and rivers. For more information about the film fest and to register, visit www.sara-tx.org.
