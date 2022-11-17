Riverside Park will close at 3 p.m. Monday and remain closed all day Tuesday during the Texas Youth Hunting Program deer and hog hunt hosted by the City’s Parks & Recreation and the Texas Wildlife Association.
The park will reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The Children’s Park, Riverside RV Park, The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar, The Texas Zoo and Evergreen Cemetery will remain open.
Parks & Recreation will barricade roads and walkways leading into the park and will use red caution tape to block surrounding areas. Signs will be placed in the area to alert residents to the closure.
Each of the six hunters will be supervised at all times by a guardian and, if the guardian is not an experienced hunter, a TWA hunting guide. The adults will make sure that each shot is safe, legal and ethical and does not pose a danger to the area outside the park.
For more information about Parks & Recreation programs and services, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.