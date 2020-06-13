The first ever Rockport Fulton Pirate Fest will kick off Father’s Day weekend in conjunction with the monthly Rockport Fulton Market Days on the Aransas County Navigation District Fairgrounds, 100 Seabreeze, Rockport. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-21.
The Aransas County Navigation District and Market Days will host the Rockport Fulton Pirate Fest. Rockport Fulton Market Days is offering local attractions, civic associations, churches and nonprofits complimentary booth space.
Visitors to the event may enjoy free face painting, tug-of-war games with $500 in prize money, pirate ship battles with cannons blasting and other activities especially chosen for the first ever event. Prize money, totaling $1,000, will be paid out for the best pirate costumes at 2 p.m. June 20. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase food from more than 10 food trucks, enjoy more than 100 specialty arts and crafts vendors and listen to live entertainment with bands performing on four stages throughout downtown, the beach park and the festival grounds.
For a complete schedule of events or to become a vendor, visit Rockport Fulton Market Days Event page on Facebook or contact Marie Cook with Market Days at 361-563-4038.
For more information on community events and places to stay, contact the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce at 361-729.6445 or via email at tourism@1rockport.org.
