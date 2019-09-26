In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Altice USA, the cable television provider which owns Suddenlink Communications, will host its annual essay contest for middle and high school students across its Suddenlink service areas.
Students who want to participate are asked to “Name a Latino, past or present, who has inspired you to dream big,” in 500 words or less. Winners of the contest have a chance to win a $1,500 scholarship or other prizes including an iPad.
Essays must be written in English, typed and double spaced. Students wanting to participate can fill out an online entry form, located at www.alticeconnects.com/hhm/apply.
Students can also find a printable copy to submit by mail at the same link.
The deadline to participate in this essay contest is Oct. 31.
For more information, visit alticeconnects.com/hhm.
