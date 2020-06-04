Section of Placido Benavides Drive to close
Contributed by City of Victoria

Beginning on Monday, Placido Benavides Drive will be closed to through traffic from Navarro Street to East Larkspur Street for two weeks, weather permitting, for construction.

The construction is part of the $9 million Placido Benavides Drive Extension project.

For more information, contact Public Works at 361-485-3340.

