Senator Kolkhorst receives Legislative Achievement Award from the AARP

Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, has received the Legislative Achievement Award from the American Association of Retired People of Texas for her significant and positive impact in the lives of elderly Texans during the 86th legislative session.
Concerns have been raised across the state that some nursing home residents may be receiving antipsychotic medications without a medical need and often without the resident's or the resident's legal representative's consent. These powerful drugs can pose serious or life-threatening risks when administered to certain residents, especially those with dementia.
To address this problem, Kolkhorst, as chair of the Senate Health & Human Services Committee, worked with AARP to sponsor and pass HB 2050 that eliminates the practice of nursing home residents being sedated for the convenience and not medical need. Under this new law, written consent from a nursing home resident or family member must be given prior to the administration of an antipsychotic drug.
"Elderly Texans and their families deserve to have their voices heard on matters that affect them, and I am honored to receive this prestigious award from the AARP and its many members across our state," said Kolkhorst. "I will always champion the rights of our seniors and their families and I look forward to continue working with those who seek to build a better Texas."
