The Decora Study Club met on Jan. 24 at the Victoria Women's Clubhouse with president Mary Ann Wright presiding.
The Collect and pledges to the American and Texas flags was led by Mary Margaret Reiger.
The program chairman, Joan Mathieu, introduced our speaker, Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr. He presented a program on human trafficking, illegal drugs and car thefts in our area.
Our highways as well as rural roads are often the scene of these incidents. The destination is usually Houston for these cartels from Mexico. They strip vehicles to obtain as much space as possible to hide their drugs.
Illegal immigrants pay a great amount of money to be brought into our country but little concern is made for their safety. Death occurs and it is usually from suffocation in a vehicle where so many people are placed. The carriers are only interested in the greed of money they receive for delivering drugs or illegal immigrants. The cartels and police in Mexico often work together. Prosecution is most challenging, the sheriff reported.
A percentage of the money seized can be used by the county and state for training their personnel.
We learned a great deal about the challenging and dangerous job our police deal with on a daily basis.
Hostesses for the day were Barbara Skipper, Karen Perkins and Valerie Parker.