The cast and crew of the Shiner Gaslight Theatre “Doublewide Texas” elected cast members for the Thespian Awards.
Award recipients were Laura Saenz, Sister Michelle award for playing Caprice Crumpler; Dan Kaleta, Lamplighter Backstage award for set construction; Shelly Brown, Best Adult Debut award for playing Joveeta Crumpler; Kylee Tullos, Best Youth Debut award for playing Lark Baken.
Wendel’s Jewelry donated the award medals.
