“The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy, is the fall production at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
Directed by Patti Morales, the play involves four Southern women, drawn together during an impromptu happy hour and in time discover lasting friendships and confidence to reclaim their enthusiasm for life.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances will be Nov. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24. A Wednesday performance will be Nov. 20. All are in the evening except for Sunday matinees. A meal is served before the play.
For evening performances, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The meal is served at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 8 p.m. For Sunday matinees, doors open at 12:30 p.m., serving starts at 1 p.m., and the play begins at 2 p.m.
Season ticket holders may make reservations beginning Oct. 16 and regular ticket sales begin Oct 21. Call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays to reserve. All tickets must be reserved in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.