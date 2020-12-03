In the spirit of holiday giving, the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild collected monetary donations for the Shiner Food Pantry at the Dec. 1 meeting.
The members enjoyed drawing for gifts and poinsettias, singing Christmas carols and participating in show and tell. Mary Shafer introduced the third flower block in the Block of the Month series, Garden Sampler.
The next meeting will be Jan. 5 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. For more information, visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
