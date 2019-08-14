The public is invited to join the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild for a chartered bus trip Sept. 20, to the Color the World with Quilts Show sponsored by the Greater San Antonio Quilt Guild at the San Antonio Event Center. This large show features more than 300 quilts, more than 40 vendors, handmade items boutique, daily demonstrations, special exhibits, door prizes and more.
There are a limited number of bus seats available for the public. The cost of the bus trip is $30 per person and $8 per entrance ticket. Plans are to leave at 8 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. from the Methodist Church in Shiner. Reservation deadline is Sept. 17.
For more information and to reserve a seat, call 361-772-4331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.