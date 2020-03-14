Shiner Heritage Quilters learn about strengthening, stretching muscles

At the Guild’s March 3 meeting, Kelly Chance, licensed physical therapy specialist, talked about ways to strengthen and stretch muscles especially in the neck, shoulders and hands.
Members learned several quick exercises that relieve muscle soreness.
Pat Myers, Sherrie Holland and Mary Ann Matusek provided refreshments before the meeting.
Carol Daniel and RaeNell Janik showed the 2021 Donation Quilt top that will be quilted. When completed, this quilt will be offered as a Guild fund-raiser.
Janet Ferguson discussed plans for the “Spring Into Quilting” show that will be held in 2021. The Guild sponsors this show in March, every odd-numbered year.
Mary Shafer told about plans for the summer Youth Quilt Class and Kathy Riske talked about the nursing home and Child Protective Service donation quilts project.
The meeting concluded with show and tell, door prizes and a block drawing.
