Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 East Red River St., presents Smithsonian Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept 21. One ticket gives free admission to two guests.
Make paper-plate tambourines and Popsicle stick harmonicas with museum staff. The Victoria Area Music Association will be on-site 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with a maraca craft and musical performances 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 361-582-2559. For tickets, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.