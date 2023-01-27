Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Nov. 16 in the home of Cynthia Hanselman.
The menu for the annual Christmas lunch and gift exchange was set.
Hanselman presented the program, Why pumpkin? She pointed out that the pilgrims did not have an oven in the Plymouth colony, so there was no pumpkin pie, which now accounts for 31% of Thanksgiving pie served. Nor were there potatoes because they hadn't been introduced yet in North America. Wild turkeys were in the area, but it is recorded that the Wampannoag Native Americans brought five deer for the feast, which is now celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November by law.