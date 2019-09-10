For the sixth year, the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will host the South Texas Transportation Conference on Sept. 26 at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
This year’s event is titled “Planning Now for Future Transportation Needs.” The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m., and speakers will present until 3:30 p.m. Two of the most notable speakers will be Quincy Allen, of the Texas Department of Transportation, and Grant A. Begley, chief executive officer of UAS Drone Corporation.
Allen is the district engineer for the transportation agency’s Houston District. Begley is a U.S. Navy graduate and has an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Administration and an M.I.T. Executive Technical Management Certificate. He has 12 years of experience as director of Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Stealth Technology for the Department of Defense.
Sponsorships and reservations are available by calling the Chamber at 361-573-5277.
