Tiny unicorns, superheros and ghosts ran through the parking lot at the F.W. Gross campus with buckets full of candy Sunday afternoon.
The spooky gathering was orchestrated by the Southside Community Coalition as its first-ever “Trunk or Treat” event, where kids from the neighborhood trick-or-treated from trunks that were decorated as Candy Land, a Pac-Man game and a Dia De Los Muertos altar.
Although Southside Community Coalition president Justin Urbano said there are other such events in Victoria, he meant for this one to serve southside kids in particular.
“This is the first Trunk or Treat that I’ve ever seen down here,” Urbano said. “I’m talking about under the hill, down past Water Street.”
The turnout of more than 200 people came as a surprise to Bethany Castro, executive director of Perpetual Help Home, who said organizers were beginning to run out of candy halfway through the event, about 5 p.m.
“We had no idea what to expect,” Castro said. “We’ve had a really great turnout.
“Justin Urbano came up with this idea and a couple other community members as well. They said, ‘We just really don’t have anything like this within walking distance of the south side, so let’s put it on.’”
Part of the attraction was the decorated trunks, like Nicole Salazar’s. The back of her car featured a mini haunted house scene, complete with talent provided by her kids and sister, who wore costumes and passed out candy.
Salazar, vice president of the Southside Community Coalition, said the event is needed in the community, which lacks Halloween activities for kids.
“When Halloween’s here, there’s really not much to do,” Salazar said.
Urbano, who’s lived in the neighborhood for years, said his own children didn’t go trick-or-treating in the neighborhood because of the lack of neighborhood interest in the holiday.
“Everybody’s probably like, ‘Why turn the lights on? Because nobody else is,’” Urbano said. “So nobody does it.”
Trick or Treating on Victoria’s south side wasnt very common, so Justin Urbano with the Southside Community Coalition decided to make it a big deal with the organization’s first-ever Trunk or Treat. Kids are trick or treating out of decorated car trunks today. pic.twitter.com/o1r13D1b9x— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) October 27, 2019
Urbano said the lack of things to do in the neighborhood, especially around Halloween, is compounded by the fact that many southside residents lack access to transportation.
Census data also shows at least 20% of households in the neighborhood don’t have a car.
“If we could just get one, two, three, four (houses to turn the lights on), before you know it people would be coming to our neighborhood to trick-or-treat instead of us leaving,” Urbano said.
Urbano said the need for community gatherings is especially high after the closure of the F.W. Gross school earlier this year.
The school received funding this fall to become an early childhood center within the next few years.
Jodi Sandoval, a member of Be Well Victoria, said the loss of the elementary school will need to be supplemented by other community programming.
“We want to create a place where they can still feel like they’re a part of their community,” Sandoval said. “Schools are a big part of the community, so when schools are closed down, the kids can still come out and play with one another and families can still stand around and talk.”
For Sandoval, who grew up in the neighborhood, helping run the event on Sunday was an opportunity to give back to the community that raised her.
For Urbano, the event is one small step in the right direction.
“If you’re from Victoria, you know that really nothing ever happens down here,” Urbano said. “For us to be taking steps is a beautiful thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.