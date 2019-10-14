Formosa employees presented five $10,000 checks to local agencies receiving proceeds from the first Formosa Hook and Cook for Charity Event hosted Sept. 21 in Point Comfort.
Agencies that received donations are the Education Foundation of Calhoun; the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association; Friends of Elder Citizens; the Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victim Center; and Meals on Wheels Victoria.
For this first year, the Sportsmen for Charity nonprofit organization supporting the event is extremely pleased at the outpouring of support.
Special thanks go out to all of the many volunteers, donors and contributors who made this inaugural event a success.
