St. John Bosco's Catholic Church will have its Fall Festival from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Family Center, 5508 Farm-to-Market Road 616 in Vanderbilt.
Barbecued pork steak and sausage plates with all the trimmings are $10 each and will be served from 11 am.-1:30 p.m.; dine-in or drive-through.
The raffle begins at noon and the live auction begins at 12:30 p.m.
Other activities of the day include a silent auction, cake walk, country store, beer garden, drink concession, door prizes and games for kids.
