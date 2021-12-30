St. John's Post 1269 Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary celebrated their 70th anniversary in October and held a successful fundraiser on Dec. 5, according to a news release.
The Auxiliary was chartered on Oct. 18, 1951. Their two living charter members are Frances Hinojosa, resident at Twin Pines North and Lena Quinonez who lives with her daughter in Lake Jackson.
Quinonez joined the Auxiliary at their recent fundraiser. Members were happy to have her attend the event.
Auxiliary members wish everyone a Happy New Year and thanks them for their continued support of Catholic War Veterans and Auxiliary.
