St. Mary's Altar Society to hold Harvest Bazaar

St. Mary’s Altar Society’s annual Harvest Bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the church hall, 401 S. Liberty St.
A lunch of potato or cheese tortellini cheese soup will be available for dine-in or takeout for $8 each.
The bazaar features handcrafted items for holiday gifts and decorations with many more creations too numerous to mention.
A country store will be offering homemade cakes, cookies, candies and more.
The St. Mary’s Quilters get together once a week all year to quilt, sew, embroider and craft for this once-a-year event. Other parishioners also contribute by sewing and/or crafting in their homes.
The roots of St. Mary’s Altar Society trace back to its organization in 1863 in Mrs. J.J. Linn’s home. It was reorganized in 1959 with 26 charter members. Today, it has more than 100 members.
The main focus of the society is the weekly care of the St. Mary’s altars, flowers, linens, vestments and altar supplies.
The society meets monthly, September through May, at 2 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the church hall. Women and men who are interested in the care and preservation of the historic St. Mary’s Church are welcomed in the membership.
Here are some favorite recipes of contributors to the upcoming bazaar.
