St. Nicholas Ministry reaching the needy

2019 marks the 32nd year for the ecumenical work of St. Nicholas Ministry in Lavaca County, and a few years ago churches in Weimar and Columbus began a St. Nicholas Ministry for Colorado County. This ministry reaches needy children, their families, and the elderly during the Christmas season. St. Nicholas Ministry provides gifts of food, blankets, Bibles, new toys, and personal items to children, the elderly, and families that have been referred for such assistance by area church leaders, staff of helping agencies, public and parochial schools.
The St. Nicholas is now an ecumenical ministry of outreach, support and service of the various area churches through the Hallettsville Area Ministerial Association and LAMB, and area churches and groups in Hallettsville, Sublime, Moulton, Shiner and Yoakum, and also public and parochial schools, health care providers, HOSPICE of South Texas, businesses, and interested individuals as a county-wide effort. Representatives of the various churches in Lavaca and Colorado County coordinate the work of St. Nicholas. Monetary donations and other gifts of food, blankets and toys received are used solely to assist appropriately referred persons. Funds are used to purchase needed items such as food and toys for the distribution. All persons involved in the St. Nicholas Ministry are volunteers and receive no financial compensation for their efforts.
The ministry makes an intentional effort to receive legitimate referrals for assistance to assure that there is a genuine need and to avoid duplication of services. Priority is given first to children, infants to 13 years of age, then the elderly, and finally to families in need. Persons receiving assistance must have a referral form for this year on file with St. Nicholas Ministry from an approved agency or church and have been confirmed by phone for this year’s distribution. Referral forms are available at area churches, Hospice of South Texas, schools, Senior Citizens’ Center, Texas Department of Human Services, LAMB, or the County Probation Department. These forms must be completed and returned for Lavaca County to TCCM--St. Nicholas Ministry, P.O. Box 913, Hallettsville, TX 77964 by the deadline of Nov. 20.
Area businesses like Dollar General, Brookshire Brothers, Wal-Mart, and Morton’s have provided opportunities for persons to donate food and toys, or monetary donations to the St. Nicholas Ministry. Collection of needed items and financial donations begins now and continues through the Advent-Christmas season.
For Lavaca County, financial donations can be sent to the St. Nicholas Ministry, P.O. Box 913, Hallettsville, Texas 77964 and checks made payable to TCCM-ST. NICHOLAS MINISTRY.
Area congregations are provided information and special offering envelopes for the support of this ministry.
Food items needed include canned meats, vegetables, fruits, juices, pastas and spaghetti sauce, rice, dried beans, cereals, flour, sugar and other nonperishable items.
New toys are needed for children infants to the age of 13 years.
Elderly items that are particularly helpful include Kleenex, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrush and chapstick.
Blankets and quilts are always appreciated as well to provide to needy families.
Help is also needed with wrapping gifts and sorting items into boxes, and distribution of gifts.
For Lavaca County: Preparation at The Lillie Appelt Johnson Youth Center near the City Park in Hallettsville during the week of December 8-13 and with the distribution from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 14.
St. Nicholas will be present at the distribution, greeting children and their families. Volunteers should contact local congregations to fill out their volunteer forms or obtain necessary information. Persons or churches interested in assisting in any way with this year’s St. Nicholas Ministry can also contact Pastor Herb Beyer at 361-798-0155 or 979-562-2573 or email beyerfam@hughes.net.
Referral forms are available at local churches, helping agencies, schools, LAMB and local food pantries for those needing assistance.
