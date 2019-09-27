Volunteers with the St. Nicholas Ministry will be doing referral forms at the Lavaca Assistance Ministry Body (LAMB), 418 S Ridge St., in Hallettsville on Tuesday mornings, beginning Oct 1 and continuing each Tuesday through Nov. 19.
Less-fortunate families wanting to be considered for assistance for the Christmas distribution of new toys for children, boxes of food and other items need to have an approved referral form on file for 2019. Referrals may also be completed by staff at churches, helping organizations and agencies, public and parochial schools, Hospice of South Texas, and volunteers with the St. Nicholas Ministry in Lavaca County.
Persons must have appropriate identification and a working phone number where you can be contacted for the distribution in December at the Lillie Appelt Johnson Youth Center in Hallettsville.
For more information or want to volunteer contact Pastor Herb Beyer at 361-798-0155 or beyerfam@hughes.net. Those wanting to volunteer should do so as soon as possible so staffing plans can be made.
This is the 32nd year for the St. Nicholas Ministry helping needy children their families and elderly during the Christmas season.
