The St. Paul Baptist Church will be hosting morning worship service at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., beginning this Sunday and each Sunday morning after until further notice, according to a news release from the Rev. Isiah Johnson.
St. Paul Baptist Church announces worship location change
