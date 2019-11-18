Celebrate the end of the Skywalker Saga with Victoria Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19. Test your knowledge against other super fans with Star Wars Trivia, make your own Star Wars ornament, and win cool prizes. Cosplay is encouraged. The event is free and appropriate for ages 18 and older. For more information, contact the Library at vpl@victoriatx.org or 361- 485-3302.
