The Keep Cuero Beautiful 2019 Cuero Fall Clean Up is not just a yard event. It’s a chance to weed out items in the closet, pantry, garage, storeroom and attic.
By bringing a current paid utility bill with your trash and recyclables to the Recycle Center Oct. 21-26, residents can dispose of their clutter without charge and make Cuero a cleaner, greener community, according to a news release from the organization.
Each resident is allowed only one trailer of disposables.
People who live outside the city limits will be charged a fee.
Hazardous waste, concrete or construction debris is not allowed. Residents are encouraged to separate metal from trash.
Auto tires with no rims will be accepted for $2 each, light truck tires are $4 each and large truck tires are $9 each.
Brush will be accepted at 1150 Cheatham Road.
The Recycle Center on Broadway, across from Walmart, will accept “too good to be through” items, such as, chipped Christmas ornaments, Christmas greenery, furniture. books, glassware, and mismatched dishware, just to name a few.
Out-of-date medication can be dropped off at the police station for proper disposal.
Gently-used clothing can be donated to Bloomingdeals, Cuero Regional Hospital’s resale shop. Bloomingdeal’s also takes some items on consignment.
To help Keep Cuero Beautiful fund its projects, save aluminum cans in a large black plastic bag and drop them off at the Recycle Center. Twice a year the city hauls them to a vendor. Keep Cuero Beautiful pays the transportation and the city donates the remainder, about $400, to Keep Cuero Beautiful for clean ups, advertising city-wide events, Recycle Day and landscaping, according to the news release. Plastic, paper, cardboard, metal are also collected at the Recycle Center, crushed or baled and sold to vendors, according to the news release.
Thin plastic shopping bags are a litter problem as they blow from trash cans that are being dumped. H-E-B collects these plastic bags at the entrance to the store and recycles them. Keep Cuero Beautiful has won several H-E-B Green Bag grants, which are funded by the purchase of reusable shopping bags, according to the news release.
