The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII Century met at the Club at Colony Creek for its Jan. 13 luncheon meeting.
Chapter President Pauline M. Hendryx opened the meeting with the invocation. The flag pledges were led by Barbara Seger, Mary Helen Dunnan, Joan Mathieu and Rhonda Hahn.
The chapter was honored to have Vene Gregg, State Colonial Dames president, present. She brought greetings from the state board and shared her state project with members.
The minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved and accepted. Members brought new socks to be donated to the Victoria County Veterans Association as one of their community projects.
Mary Helen Dunnam and Barbara Seger were elected to attend the State Colonial Dames conference in College Station in February.
Officer nominations for 2023-2025 were presented by the nominating committee Dolores Tyng, Rhonda Hahn and Joan Mathieu. The nominees were accepted and voted on. Installation of officers will be at the April meeting.
Guest speaker Paul Janda gave a presentation titled, “Controversial Presidential Elections.” He noted the Federalist Party was an early American political party in the United States led by Secretary of Treasury Alexander Hamilton. And, the Anti-Federalists, were led by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson. The Federalists wanted a strong central government while the Anti-Federalists advocated states’ rights instead of centralized power.
After Hendryx thanked hostesses Martha Tarkington and Jean Shores, the meeting was adjourned.