Second-grade students will travel through the Children's Discovery Museum's Seussical S.T.E.A.M. Fest from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at DeLeon Plaza, while engaging in hands-on activities involving science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Forrest and Constitution Streets between Main and Bridge will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. that day.
For more information about the event, call the Children's Discovery Museum, at 361-485-9140.
