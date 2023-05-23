Honors Recital

Performing in the Victoria Music Teachers Association's  42nd Annual Honors Recital recital were, front row, from left, Mason Potter, Chloe Vo, Syeira Bentson, Raisa Wah, Sophia Htoo, Max Perkins, and Michael Hernandez; second row, Daniel Escobedo, Mason Lara, Maya Qureshi, Aarya Gowda, Olivia Chen, Anaya Khan, Giorgio Chen, and Johnny Hernandez; back row, Sofiya Qureshi, Isabella Hinojosa, Seanna Bentson, Peter Perkins, Lisa Du, Alex Potter and Ian Smith.

The Victoria Music Teachers Association presented 42nd Annual Honors Recital May 7 at the Trinity Episcopal Church.

Students of VMTA teachers Ann Johannsen, Betty Jordan, Don Ladner, Karen Perkins, and Betsy Stovall participated in the event. 

At the recital two students were recognized for their special accomplishments. Aarya Gowda, piano student of Don Ladner, was awarded the Baroque/Sonatina Trophy for earning a 1+ rating for three years in the  Baroque/Sonatina Festival. Lisa Du, piano student of Ann Johannsen, was presented with the Victoria Music Teachers Association Senior Scholarship Award.

The Victoria Music Teachers Association sponsors various musical events throughout the year including a fall mini-recital, hymn/carol mini-recital, Baroque/Sonatina Festival, spring mini-recital, honors recital, World Music Exam, and a K-12 State Theory Testing Program.

