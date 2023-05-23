The Victoria Music Teachers Association presented 42nd Annual Honors Recital May 7 at the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Students of VMTA teachers Ann Johannsen, Betty Jordan, Don Ladner, Karen Perkins, and Betsy Stovall participated in the event.
At the recital two students were recognized for their special accomplishments. Aarya Gowda, piano student of Don Ladner, was awarded the Baroque/Sonatina Trophy for earning a 1+ rating for three years in the Baroque/Sonatina Festival. Lisa Du, piano student of Ann Johannsen, was presented with the Victoria Music Teachers Association Senior Scholarship Award.
The Victoria Music Teachers Association sponsors various musical events throughout the year including a fall mini-recital, hymn/carol mini-recital, Baroque/Sonatina Festival, spring mini-recital, honors recital, World Music Exam, and a K-12 State Theory Testing Program.