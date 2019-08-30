Moulton community members, and people particularly from the Lutheran and Roman Catholic traditions, came together July 23 for the annual Moulton Jamboree kickoff hosted by Zion Lutheran Church in Moulton.
Attendees listened to the music of the Sonday Boys plus 1, followed by a Communion service with Pastor Herb Beyer, dean of the Bluebonnet Conference of ELCA Congregations, presiding at the service and Bishop Brendan Cahill, Victoria Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, preaching.
A meal was served after the service in Luther Hall along with an ice cream social.
