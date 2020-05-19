Summer Camp
Summer camps can happen this summer. Jacob Ratcliff, 12, laughs with Daniel Chavez, 12, as they use a laptop to pilot their robot during the Science Mill Summer Camp in this July 2019 Advocate file photo.

 Advocate File Photo

Summer camps can happen this summer, with proper social distancing,of course.

Registration for camps has been delayed as everyone waited out the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The governor has given them the green light.

To help parents decide what camps to enroll their children in, the Advocate will print the annual Summer Fun special section June 7. It will list camps, vacation bible schools, workshops, dancing, sports training and swimming lessons and many other activities for children.

If you are planning a summer event, please send information to summerfun@vicad.com; by mail to P.O. Box 1518 Victoria, Texas 77901; or hand-deliver to the Advocate newsroom at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

Please include the name of the event, dates, location, a brief description of what is planned, age limits, cost, contact number and website for more information.

Deadline for submitting information is 5 p.m. Friday, May 29.

For more information, contact managing editor Becky Cooper at 361-574-1285 or bcooper@vicad.com or librarian Robbi Patterson at 361-574-6524 or rpatterson@vicad.com.

