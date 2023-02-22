Victoria residents will have another chance to watch top amateur athletes from around the state and beyond as the 2023 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games of Texas continues during the next two weekends.
The city will host a youth softball tournament from 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex, 107 N. Ben Wilson St. More than 50 teams are scheduled to attend.
The following weekend, March 3-5, these events will take place:
- Adult tennis: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 4, Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road
- Disc golf: 9 a.m.-noon March 4-5 with finals starting at 1 p.m. March 5, Riverside Disc Golf Course and Fox’s Bend Disc Golf Course within Riverside Park
- Flag football: 10 a.m.-midnight March 4 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. March 5, Riverside Soccer Complex, 1407 W. Red River St.
- Golf: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 4, Riverside Golf Course, 302 McCright Drive
- Kayaking: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3-4, Guadalupe River within Riverside Park (starting at the boat ramp); awards ceremony 6 p.m. March 5 at the Memorial Rose Garden
Event times are subject to change based on attendance and other factors. Information about individual events is available at victoriatx.gov/tournaments.
The 2023 TAAF Winter Games are expected to attract more than 2,500 athletes during the three-weekend series, along with coaches and spectators.
Stay connected
To learn more about the TAAF Winter Games, visit victoriatx.gov/tournaments.
To view photos from the first weekend of the TAAF Winter Games, visit victoriatx.gov/communications.