Paul Fleener, principal of Victoria West High School in Victoria's school district, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 3 Outstanding High School Principal of the Year.
TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the twenty region Education Service Centers in the state.
School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership.
As a Region 3 winner, Paul is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal.
Paul has previously been recognized by TASSP in 2017 as an Outstanding Middle School Principal for Region 3 and as an Outstanding Secondary Assistant Principal for Region 3 2012.
Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer held each year in June in Austin. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.
