The city of Victoria will replace the play structure at the Ted B. Reed Park with a more modern structure easier to maintain.
The existing play structure at the park is 25 years old and replacement parts are no longer being produced. By replacing the structure, it will be easier to repair and maintain, according to the city.
The Victoria Parks & Recreation Department will also replace the gravel around the structure with soft engineered wood fiber for additional safety.
The existing play structure is scheduled to be removed Monday. The installation of the new structure will begin in mid-October, taking about six weeks to finish.
The Ted B. Reed Park will remain open, and other amenities in the park, such as the basketball court and the walking trail, will remain accessible. The park was identified as the third most visited park in Victoria, according to the city.