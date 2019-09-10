Visit the Victoria Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at 302 N. Main St. for Teen Craft. Put together your homecoming mum with friends at the library. Basic supplies will be provided to make a mum or garter. Feel free to bring whatever you need to make your mum 100% uniquely yours. Sign up through the Victoria Library events calendar or by calling the info desk at 361-485-3302.
