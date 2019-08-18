When Esperanza Buentello had her quinceañera in June, only a couple of songs had played during her party when the power suddenly went out.
About 7 p.m. June 8, an equipment malfunction at an American Electric Power substation near East Rio Grande Street and North Ben Jordan Street caused about 6,000 customers to lose electricity. One of those customers was the Victoria Community Center, where Esperanza was having her quinceañera at the Annex.
Instead of spending the evening dancing with her family and friends, Esperanza went home early, changed out of her sparkly navy ball gown and opened her birthday gifts with her younger brothers.
“I was just in shock when it happened. After two years of planning, you don’t expect something like this to happen,” said Esperanza’s mother, Melissa Buentello, 43. “We couldn’t even react – that’s how shocked we all were.”
More than two months after the date of her original quinceañera, Esperanza will have a second chance to celebrate her 15th birthday after members of the community stepped up to help the teen pick up where she left off before the lights when out.
Esperanza will have her quinceañera again this Saturday. The dinner had just ended and the reception was just beginning when the power went out, Buentello said.
Clara Ramos, a neighbor and family friend, said she wanted to help Esperanza have a proper quinceañera after the outage.
“I have two girls, and so I know how important and special a quinceañera is and how much work goes into it,” Ramos said. “It’s a time ... Our culture is serious about our children growing into age and becoming young ladies. I wanted to make sure she had that chance.”
A quinceañera, also called a quince años or quince, is a religious and social celebration for a girl’s 15th birthday and signifies the girl’s transition into womanhood. It is during the celebration that the birthday girl is presented as a person ready to become an adult.
Traditional quinceañeras include a Catholic Mass followed by a reception that features a dinner, a father-daughter dance, a dance by the birthday girl and her court of her friends and cutting of the cake.
Esperanza was not able to have her appearance or the dance with her court, her father-daughter dance or the cake-cutting. The four-tier cake melted the night of the outage, Buentello said.
The family was able to receive a full refund for the rental of the annex, and they were able to schedule a “redo” ceremony for the first availability at the annex – two months from the original date. The family paid a discounted fee to rent the annex, Buentello said.
When Ramos offered to help, Buentello said she graciously accepted but did not expect the support that was generated. Esperanza’s quinceañera represented two years of planning and saving, Buentello said. Buentello and her husband, Roger Buentello, worked hard to make sure Esperanza was able to have a party, she said, and the process cost thousands of dollars.
Ramos posted about the party on social media after the outage, and people reached out to help, Ramos said. People are donating either items or their time, such as cake; music; a photo booth; and styling Esperanza’s hair, makeup and nails. The original decorator will also decorate for the event, Buentello said.
The outpouring of support was dubbed #TeamHope, signifying both the English translation of Esperanza’s name and the hope to have a successful second take.
“As a mother, you don’t expect people to have this level of compassion for your child. I was just floored,” Buentello said.
Joe Lopez, a local DJ who owns Elite Entertainment, said he had never worked at an event that had to be canceled midway.
“I was kind of shocked when it happened. You don’t usually see something like that happening or hear about a quince or a wedding having to be cut short,” Lopez said.
Originally, Lopez was hired for his photo booth and props, but he will now also serve as the DJ at the second-chance party at a discounted rate, for which Buentello said she is very grateful.
“I’m glad people are stepping up and helping out. In the Hispanic culture, a quinceañera is a big deal, so I am glad she’s going to be able to have her day,” Lopez, 36, said.
Buentello said all those who have donated to Esperanza’s quinceañera are invited to the redo, as well as all of the family sponsors and friends who were invited the first time. Sponsors are those who purchase items for the quinceañera.
“We want to show our appreciation for everyone who has helped Esperanza to have her quinceañera, those who have been there from the beginning and the people who have stepped up for her after what happened,” Buentello said.
Even though Esperanza was disappointed that her party was cut short, she said she was grateful that she was able to have the Mass portion of her birthday. The Victoria West High School teen said she researched the religious portion of a quinceañera and said that it was a blessing the power outage did not start earlier in the day and last all Saturday.
“Having a quinceañera in the Mexican culture is so important for the big reason of reaffirming your belief in God and living your life as a Catholic woman,” Esperanza said. “I’m very grateful that I was able to have the Mass. I am excited to have the rest of the quinceañera – it will finally be complete.”
