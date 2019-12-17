Texas Lions provide summer camp for more than 1,500 children with physical disabilities, type 1 diabetes, cancer and Down syndrome each summer at no cost to the camper family.
Texas Lions Camp, located on 500 acres in the Texas Hill Country, is a place for children with more than 150 different special medical conditions to be outdoors, adventure, make friends, gain self-confidence, and have fun.
Registration for the camp begins Jan. 2, according to a news release from the Texas Lions Camp.
Each summer Texas children with qualifying physical disabilities between the ages of 7 to 16 will be able to choose from five one-week sessions of camp. Children with Down syndrome between the ages of 12 to 16 have a special week of camp designed for them.
Daily camp activities include swimming, horseback riding, arts and crafts, sports, fishing, camping under the stars, zip lining and much more. Each week concludes with a special awards ceremony on Friday celebrating the week at the Texas Lions Camp Amphitheater.
The Texas Lions Camp also provides summer sessions specifically designed for children with type 1 diabetes between the ages of 8 to 15.
The camp, which is more than 70 years old, is a nonprofit organization, funded by Texas Lions Clubs and private donations. Children attend the camp at no cost to themselves or their families.
Further information and online registrations can be found at www.lionscamp.com. To obtain a Lion sponsor, contact Victoria Lions Club at P.O. Box 2347, Victoria, TX 77902, or call Victoria Lion Vic Morgan at 361-703-1252, or the Texas Lions Camp at P.O. Box 290247, Kerrville, TX 78029-0247, 830-896-8500 V/TDD.
