The Pioneer Women—Texas Storytellers presented “A Half-Cup of Sugar” describing the bartering practices of frontier women to the James Walker Fannin Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas at their March 8 meeting at the Victoria County Archives Building.
Betty Hill, Frances Ziegenhals and Barbara Ardis shared a “little gossip, some tall tales, and some stories that related to true to life incidences.” The program’s script was based on the book “Sunbonnet Angels-Hitch Your Wagon to a Star” by Josephine Ella White.
Opening rituals were led by Blanche DeLeon, Rhonda Hahn and Dora Ann Ortego.
Registrar Rhonda Hahn announced Pauline Hendryx had been approved for a supplement.
President Joan Mathieu announced that the state organization had raised dues and further information would be available in the April newsletter.
Mathieu thanked the hostesses of the day Blanche DeLeon, Judie Allen and Joan Mathieu. She also announced the election of officers for 2023-2025 would take place at the April meeting.