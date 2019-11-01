The 57th annual Praha Veteran’s Services started by the Rev. Marcus Valenta, a retired Army chaplain, will be held Nov. 10 in Praha.
Mass will be offered for all veterans at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 9:30 a.m. Assembly will begin after Mass at 10:30 at the Praha Cemetery.
Seating of guests will begin at 10:50 a.m. with the services to follow.
The program will consist of flag raising, laying of wreaths, recognition of armed services, a flyover by the Commemorative Air Force with a flower drop over the cemetery, a 21-gun salute and flag folding and Taps.
Bernie Satterwhite, retired Captain United States Navy, will be the featured speaker.
The three chapels each honoring three of the nine servicemen from Praha lost in World War II have been restored and will be open for viewing.
The Flatonia School Band will provide the music for the occasion. St. Rose students of Schulenburg will sing patriotic songs.
A Praha style fried chicken dinner will be served after the services.
The event is sponsored by the Praha Veterans Club and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 870 assisted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Catholic War Veterans, Disabled Veterans, and with the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Praha is located two miles east of Flatonia off U.S. 90 on Farm-to-Market Road 1295.
Everyone is invited to come and bring lawn chairs as seating is limited.
