The Decora Study Club of Victoria was called to order by President Mary Ann Wright at 10 a.m Feb.11 at the Women’s Club House.
Mary Virginia Jacobs led the collect and pledges to the American flag and the Texas flag.
Ann Heinrich reported there were 34 members present and one guest, Tyler Perkins. Jeannie Martin read the minutes from the previous meeting, and they were approved as read.
Beth Person gave the treasurer’s report.
Pamela Johnson, program chairwoman of the day, introduced the speaker, Sister Rebecca Janacek, executive director of Promise Point. Sister Janacek reviewed the history of the development of Promise Point. She shared the goals and guidelines for members of the community as she outlined the plan of the homes, the community kitchen and bath, laundry area, exercise room and library. The community accepts single individuals over the age of 18.
Announcements, cares and concerns were shared by members. Hostesses for the meeting were Dottie Davis, Francisca Watts, Dee Totah and Helen Hultquist.
The next meeting was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
