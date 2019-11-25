The Exquisite Rainbow Corpse Redux exhibit open at The Nave Museum

The Nave Museum presents The Exquisite Rainbow Corpse Redux, an exhibit featuring works from more than 80 women artists who are members of the Gentileschi Aegis Gallery Association (GAGA). This Association, which was formed in 2010, was founded to help promote, educate and advance women artists in South Texas. Each participating member artist has chosen a color from a color palette and created two 12-by-12-inch canvases that feature the color chosen. The art then will be hung around the front gallery of the Nave Museum based on the gradient rainbow sequence of ROYGBIV colors and surrealist invention. The back gallery will feature works from sixteen of the artists that were chosen because of their extra efforts within the association.
The exhibit opened to the public Friday and runs through Jan. 5. The Nave is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted.
