The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) recently presented Amanda Wendel, president and founder of Pain to Purpose, a check for $620 from donations collected from the congregation.
The group presented her a second check for $35 from the LWML along with several boxes full of toiletries.
These donations will help supply foster children with luggage, toiletry bags and toiletries that is so needed to give them their dignity. You can follow Pain to Purpose on Facebook to find about their future fundraiser events.
The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League thanked the Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley’s congregation for supporting the Pain to Purpose Organization during January by making the donations.
The money and toiletries were presented during the recent LWML general meeting.
