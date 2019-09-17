“The Nutcracker” 2019 open auditions are scheduled for Oct. 5 at Busby Dancenter, 2508 E. Mockingbird Lane. Performance dates are Dec. 12-15. Audition times for girls ages 6-7 are 1:30-2:15 p.m.; for girls age 8-11, 2:30-3:15 p.m.; for boys ages 7 and up, 3:15-3:45 p.m.; and for adults, 3:45 p.m. (if interested in performing in Act I party scene). All girls should wear leotard and tights, ballet shoes or socks. Boys and adults should wear street clothes. A fee will be assessed to each cast member. Parents and children cast in the performance must attend a meeting Oct. 13. This meeting is mandatory and should be taken into consideration before auditioning.
For information, contact Brenda Tally at victoriaballet@suddenlinkmail.com or 361-575-2313 or visit victoriaballet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.