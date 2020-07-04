The Package

As Jesse was walking down the street, completely lost in thought, she plopped down on the curb and dropped her head into her hands. Jesse sat there, feeling empty and lonely.
Her best friends, Nikki and Joseph, had been in a horrible car accident that left them both in a coma. When Jesse found out about the accident – de je’ vu hit her hard and she panicked at the thought of losing her best friends. This was the second time people close to Jesse had been in a terrible car accident. The last one resulted in the death of her parents.
Jesse sat thinking about the last time she saw her parents. She had enjoyed spending time with them. Jesse’s athletic and academic achievements in high school had earned her a college scholarship. Her parents made a modest living as professors and often traveled for research. Luckily, Jesse stayed busy with her soccer activities.
The ability to go to college and play soccer at the same time was a dream come true.
Her parents tried to catch as many games as possible, but their traveling increased when Jesse started college. Jesse’s mother often sent her packages from the places they visited. During Jesse’s junior year, she was able to move off campus with the help of her parents. In the same year, Jesse’s soccer team made it to finals and her parents were excited to see her play. On the way to the game, Jesse’s parents were involved in a devastating car accident. The other driver had hit Jesse’s parent’s car head on. Jesse was devastated. She was extremely close to her parents, especially her mother. It was the lowest point in her life, and she felt completely alone. Although Jesse’s teammates tried to console her, she felt alone. Had it not been for her best friends Nikki and Joseph, she would not have gotten through the ordeal.
During the following months, Jesse drowned herself in her studies as she started her senior year. She did everything she could to stay busy. Jesse was afraid if she stopped, she would break down and lose herself in despair. The loss she felt went down to the core of her soul. Even though Joseph and Nikki often tried to pull Jesse away from her studies – she could not. It was Jesse’s way of survival.
A few months after her parent’s death, Jesse received a package in the mail.
The package had no return address. As she opened the package, the contents fell onto the table. Sitting in front of her was a hand-written note and a small key. As Jesse began to read the note, she was stunned as she realized it was written by her father.
The note directed her to a safe deposit box outside town. Jesse considered her class schedule and knew the trip would have to wait.
A few weeks later, Jesse took the key to the bank. She was anxious as she spoke with the bank teller who escorted her to the safe deposit room. With Jesse’s hand shaking, she placed the key in the keyhole and pulled out a long box. She placed the box on the table. As she stumbled with the cover, she emptied the contents onto the table. Lying on the table was a hand-written note and a small ceramic figurine. The note provided her instructions to deliver the figurine to a law firm in Cedar Falls as soon as possible. Jesse was more confused than ever. Instead of answers, she had more questions. Although she wanted to deliver the figurine as soon possible, she knew it would have to wait until finals were over. Jesse placed the figurine in her jacket pocket and left the bank.
Jesse was focused on finals. She had one more semester to complete before graduation. Although her thoughts should have been happy, it made her feel sad. Not having her parents at her graduation was a depressing thought. She tried to avoid thinking about graduation, but it often crept into her mind. For now, she had to focus all her energy into her finals. Once finals were over, she would figure out what to do with the figurine.
Before finals, Jesse had to stop by the hospital to visit her friends. The last time she spoke with Nikki and Joseph, they had wanted to meet her about something important. Jesse never had a chance to find out what they wanted to discuss. On her way to the hospital she thought about her friendships with Nikki and Joseph.
They had been her best friends since college, and she could not image life without them. Joseph was a fun and happy person who loved being around people.
Unlike Jesse, who was a private person and preferred solitude over crowds. Nikki was vivacious, outgoing, energetic, and social. After meeting at a campus event, they had all become best friends.
When Jesse got to the hospital, she found her friends still in a coma. The doctors felt confident they would come out of their coma soon. Jesse left a vase of flowers with balloons and a small figurine in their rooms. She knew when they woke up and saw the goodies, they would know it was from her and it would make them smile.
After Jesse left the hospital, she headed home to start studying. When she got to her house, she was alarmed to see her front door wide open and police cars all around. When she entered the house, she was asked to check if anything was missing.
To her surprise, nothing appeared to be missing. Jesse wondered if things could get any worse.
The week went by in a blur. Although Jesse enjoyed her classes, it had been difficult to focus on studying. By the end of the week, she started thinking about her trip to Cedar Falls. She had called the law firm and scheduled an appointment. It would be nice to get away and hopefully figure out what was going on.
On her way out of town, she stopped to pick up fresh donuts and hot coffee.
Jesse arrived early for her appointment. The young man who greeted her was not concerned with her early arrival. He introduced himself as Andrew Walker and Jesse found herself mesmerized with his good looks. After a few moments, Andrew pulled out two envelopes and provided one to Jesse. The second envelope was addressed to Andrew. At the same time, Jesse handed Andrew the small figurine. Andrew looked at the figurine with curiosity as he placed it on his desk.
Andrew explained that Jesse’s father had stopped by to see him and provided him a retainer fee with additional funds for travel. His instructions were to secure the two envelopes and when asked, to provide the second envelope to his daughter, Jesse.
Andrew was informed his envelope should only be opened in the presence of Jesse. It was a mystery that plagued Andrew. As they both opened their envelope and began reading the note inside, they were lost in their own thoughts. Andrew was instructed to deliver the figurine to the Smithsonian Museum of National Science in Washington, DC.
He was perplexed by the instructions since the figurine was cute but certainly not worthy of a museum. Jesse was instructed to wait until she heard back from Andrew for further instructions. Again, no answers, just more questions loomed in Jesse’s head.
Jesse and Andrew decided to have lunch before she went back home. It was an enjoyable lunch and Jesse had not felt so comfortable with anyone before. Andrew was kind, smart, funny and had a strong desire to help people. Jesse confiding in Andrew about her loss and the struggles she had dealing with the death of her parents. She also discussed her fear of the future and her upcoming graduation. As Jesse said goodbye to Andrew, she was surprised at how sad she felt leaving him.
After Jesse left Andrew’s office, he scheduled the first flight to D.C. He was anxious to get answers. He also wanted to provide Jesse an update as soon as possible. He was surprised about the emotions he felt when Jesse left. Andrew spent so much time at work, he rarely had time for himself. Spending time with Jesse had been a pleasant surprise.
When Andrew arrived at the museum in D.C., he was escorted into the head curator’s office where he introduced himself and explained why he was there. As the curator, Dr. Lu, examined the porcelain figure, he asked questions about the origin.
Andrew explained that he was unaware of the origin but recalled the previous owner frequently traveled to South Africa. The curator’s head popped up from his magnifying glass at this information. He looked at Andrew and asked him to be patient as he conferred with his superior. About 45 minutes later, Dr. Lu walked into the room with a woman in a black suit who introduced herself as Special Agent Ortiz. Special Agent Ortiz took the figurine in her hand and examined it. After a few minutes, she slammed it down on the desk. Andrew watched in astonishment as the figurine shattered into several pieces. What lay in front of him was even more amazing. Mixed among the shattered glass, was a brilliant pink diamond. Special Agent Ortiz asked Andrew if there were any more figurines.
Andrew called Jesse and asked her if she had more figurines. Jesse said she only found one figurine in the safe deposit box. After a few minutes of talking, she recalled the other figurines her mother had sent her. Andrew asked Jesse to pack the figurines and bring them to D.C. on the next flight out. He cautioned Jesse to be careful and to store the figurines in a discreet and safe manner. Jesse was concerned.
Andrew was instructed to keep his information short.
When Jesse arrived at the museum, she was quickly escorted to Dr. Lu’s office.
As soon as she saw Andrew, she ran to him and gave him a hug. Afterward, she was introduced to Dr. Lu and Special Agent Ortiz whom she gave her figurines to. Special Agent Ortiz laid the figurines on the table and smashed each one with a small hammer.
Jesse was stunned by her actions as she focused her eyes on the stack of debris. She looked up quizzically at everyone, seeking an explanation.
Special Agent Ortiz then explained that a few months ago a diamond heist had gone awry in South Africa. The diamonds stolen were internally flawless, vivid pink, and worth about $1.2 million per carat. Although the thieves had been captured, the diamonds were never found. They recently discovered a suspect who had gone looking for the diamonds and had traced them to Jesse’s parents. In an apparent attempt to obtain the diamonds, they had orchestrated the car accident which resulted in the death of Jesse’s parents. Having not found the diamonds, they began to watch Jesse and her friends. Apparently, Nikki and Joseph realized they were being watched and wanted to let Jesse know. The FBI had been looking for the diamonds and the suspect. Special Agent Ortiz thanked Jesse for her assistance and agreed to stay in touch as they wrapped up their investigation. After Andrew and Jesse left Dr. Lu’s office, they spent a long evening together.
When Jesse returned home, she was thrilled to find Joseph and Nikki had both come out of their coma. She was anxious to tell them what had happened.
Later in December, when Jesse finished her last semester, she reflected on the year. As she watched Nikki and Joseph cross the stage, she was so proud of them. It brought tears to her eyes thinking about how much they meant to her. When Jesse’s name was called, she walked toward the stage and looked up into the audience and smiled….as she saw Andrew watching her with a loving smile on his face.
