Theatre Victoria presents its annual fundraiser, Dueling Pianos from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Aug. 24 at the Club Westerner, 1005 Constitution St.
Come out and enjoy pub style live music, as well as dinner, an open bar, live and silent auctions, and so much more.
Ticket prices range from $75 to sponsorship levels. Purchase tickets online at one.bidpal.net/duelingpianos19. Contact the Theatre office for more information about sponsorship opportunities 361-576-6277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.