The third annual Uniting Hearts Music Festival will be 4-10 p.m Aug. 17 at 1101 Wilden St. behind Gonzalez Cafe Restaurant. Admission is free.
Bands performing include Clay Crockett and Nation of Believers, Mark Zepeda and the OLS Lifeteen Band Reunion, Mt. Nebo Adult Choir, Thirty Rou:4 and Grupo Fey Alabana.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase. No ice chests or outside food or drinks allowed.
Bring your own lawn chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.