In a little more than two months, school will be out for the summer.
Parents are already looking for ways to keep their children busy and entertained during the summer months.
To help them make those decisions, the Advocate will print the annual Summer Fun special section April 26. It will list camps, vacation bible schools, workshops, dancing, sports training and swimming lessons and many other activities for children.
If you are planning a summer event, please send information to summerfun@vicad.com; by mail to P.O. Box 1518 Victoria, Texas 77901; or hand-deliver to the Advocate newsroom at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.
Please include the name of the event, dates, location, a brief description of what is planned, age limits, cost, contact number and website for more information.
Deadline for submitting information is 5 p.m. March 20.
For more information, contact managing editor Becky Cooper at 361-574-1285 or bcooper@vicad.com or librarian Robbi Patterson at 361-574-6524 or rpatterson@vicad.com.
