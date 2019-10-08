Toast of the Coast Barbershop Chorus will perform 7-9 p.m Oct. 11 at Fossati's Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St. Come eat, drink and listen to the singing. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Susan Darshad at fossatisdelicatessen@yahoo.com or 281-684-3268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.