Tourchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi joined Xi Psi Tau, host chapter for the Victoria Beta Sigma Phi City Council, for its annual Sweetheart Dinner at Sky Restaurant.
Allyson Cole, Xi Psi Tau president, was mistress of ceremonies. Pete Moya gave the invocation. Sue Lynn Hatcher, 2018-19 Torchbearer Omicron Sweetheart, honored Frances Smith, 2019-20 Sweetheart (who was unable to attend) by summarizing her many accomplishments. Xi Psi Tau chapter presented a bouquet of yellow roses, the sorority’s flower, for Smith.
Attending from Torchbearer Omicron were Ruthe Bone, Gene Evans, Jeanette Goggans, Mary Helen Goldsmith, Hatcher, Loretta Johnson, Delores Kaspar, Betty Mercer, Virginia Sullivan, Susana and Pete Moya, Cynthia and Don Hanselman, Joann and David Locher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.