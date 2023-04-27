Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated recent birthdays of members with lunch at Red Lobster.
Betty Mercer hosted a lunch in her home before the April 19 meeting. Louise Pletcher presented the program Everything Was Bigger...from the VEC magazine story on Texas.
Officers for 2023-2024 were elected. They are Marcy Turk, president; Joyce Parker, vice president; Susana Moya, treasurer; Carolyn Pritchard, corresponding secretary; Cynthia Hanselman, recording secretary; Mary Helen Goldsmith, extension officer.
All chapters of the International sorority celebrate Founder's Day at the end of April. The chapter will meet for lunch at Frances Marie's Restaurant and hear the new theme of the year which will replace Friends at Our Fingertips.