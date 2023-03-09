Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met in the home of Virginia Sullivan on Feb. 15.
Carolyn Pritchard, assisted by Joyce Parker, was hostess.
Susana Moya presented the program, Love=Sweetheart =Mother. She said being a mother requires a lot of love and can be overwhelming.
Marcy Turk and Cynthia Hanselman read the poems, "Special Joys" and "A Mother's Love," which reinforced the depth of a mother's love for her children as did a story Susana related.
The chapter's annual Sweetheart Lunch will be at Joe's Pizza and Pasta on Feb. 28 where Joyce Parker will be honored.